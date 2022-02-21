Copil and Jianu, victorious in challenger tennis qualifier in Forli

Romanian tennis players Marius Copil and Filip Jianu achieved victories, on Sunday, during the first round of qualifiers for the main challenger tournament in Forli (Italy), equipped with prizes worth 45,730 Euro.

Copil (31 years old, 270 ATP), dispatched Dutch Gijs Brouwer (25 years old, 367 ATP) with 7-5, 7-6 (2), after an hour and 32 minutes. During the preliminary tournament Copil will face off against Italian Gianmarco Ferrari (21 years old, 910 ATP).Filip Jianu (20 years old, 313 ATP) won against American Evan King (29 years old, 544 ATP) with 6-2, 6-1, in 62 minutes. Jianu will have a difficult match in the qualifier finals, against another American, Michael Mmoh (24 years old, 228 ATP).Copil and Jianu each secured a check worth 225 Euro and 2 ATP points. (AGERPRES)