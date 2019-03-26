Copil, Dima, Tecau, Mergea, Jianu, Fetisleam in Romania's team against Zimbabwe at Davis Cup

Romanian tennis players Marius Copil, Dragos Dima, Horia Tacau, Florin Mergea, Filip Jianu and Edris Fetisleam were convened to play in Romania's team for the event with Zimbabwe's team, scheduled to take place on 5 and 6 April, in the first round of Group II, Europe/Africa of the Davis Cup.

"The non-playing captain of Romania's team at the Davis Cup Gabriel Trifu officially convened, for the meeting with Zimbabwe of the first round of Group II, Europe/Africa of the Davis Cup, the most valuable Romanian players of the moment: Marius Copil, Dragos Dima, Horia Tecau, Florin Mergea and Filip Jianu. Edris Fetisleam was also convened, being one of the young man of promise in the Romanian tennis," the official website of the Romanian Tennis Federation showed.

The event with Zimbabwe will be held during two days: 2 events in singles on Saturday, 5 April, according to the best of three sets system, namely 3 events on Sunday, 6 April, one in doubles and two in singles, according the same system.

Romania's team at the Davis Cup will face off Zimbabwe's team on 5 and 6 April, in the Polyvalent Hall of Piatra Neamt, in the first tour of Group II, Europe/Africa of the Davis Cup.