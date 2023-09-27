Copy of Cantemir's music book to be presented to Romanian gov't

A rare copy of "Cartea stiintei muzicii dupa felul literelor" (The book of the science of music according to the letters), written by Dimitrie Cantemir, whose original version is in Turkey, will be presented to the Romanian government at a ceremony this evening at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, the Ministry of Culture reports.

The ceremony, organised by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Embassy of Turkey in Bucharest and the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Institute, will be followed by a piano concert by Evren Kutlay performing "From the Sultan to the Queen,"created in 1876 and given to Queen Elisabeta of Romania by Sultan Abdulhamid II.

The event is organised to mark the centennial of the Republic of Turkey and the Dimitrie Cantemir Cultural Year.