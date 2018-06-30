Corina Cretu: I express my full compassion for families affected by floods; at authorities' disposal to help out

European Commissioner for Regional Policy, Corina Cretu sent a message on Sunday evening, expressing full compassion for the families affected by the floods in the country, and pointing out that both she and the European Commission services are at the disposal of the Romanian authorities to help out.

In the same post on her Facebook page, Corina Cretu congratulates the Romanian authorities for the "exemplary mobilisation in these dramatic moments.""I want to express my full compassion for the families affected by the floods in the country. I have just had a telephone conversation with Mrs. Carmen Dan, Minister of the Interior, whom I assured that both I, as European Commissioner, and the services of the European Commission, are at the disposal of the Romanian authorities to help out. Depending on the value of the estimated damage, any country can activate the European Union Solidarity Fund. We remain in permanent contact with the Romanian authorities. Congratulations for the exemplary mobilisation in these dramatic moments," Corina Cretu said.