Coronavirus/ 123 confirmed cases in Romania; most in Bucharest - 34

According to the National Public Health Institute, a total of 123 cases have been confirmed, with 34 of these being in the Capital.

The situation by counties is as follows: 20 - Hunedoara; 15 - Timis; 9 - Constanta; 5 - Caras-Severin; 5 - Iasi; 4 - Brasov; 4 - Covasna; 3 - Dolj; 3 - Cluj; 2 - Mehedinti; 2 - Mureş; 2 - Gorj; 2 - Neamt; 2 - Olt; 1 - Bacau; 1 - Bihor; 1 - Buzau; 1 - Galati; 1 - Maramures; 1 - Prahova; 1 - Satu Mare; 1 - Suceava; 1 - Vaslui; 1 - Vrancea; 1 - Ilfov.

The source points out there are 14,565 isolated persons and 2,723 quarantined in Romania.