 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ 123 confirmed cases in Romania; most in Bucharest - 34

Inquam Photos / George Calin
covid coronavirus parlament

A number of 123 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Romania, most in Bucharest.

According to the National Public Health Institute, a total of 123 cases have been confirmed, with 34 of these being in the Capital.

The situation by counties is as follows: 20 - Hunedoara; 15 - Timis; 9 - Constanta; 5 - Caras-Severin; 5 - Iasi; 4 - Brasov; 4 - Covasna; 3 - Dolj; 3 - Cluj; 2 - Mehedinti; 2 - Mureş; 2 - Gorj; 2 - Neamt; 2 - Olt; 1 - Bacau; 1 - Bihor; 1 - Buzau; 1 - Galati; 1 - Maramures; 1 - Prahova; 1 - Satu Mare; 1 - Suceava; 1 - Vaslui; 1 - Vrancea; 1 - Ilfov.

The source points out there are 14,565 isolated persons and 2,723 quarantined in Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.