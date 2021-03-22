 
     
Coronavirus/ 3,743 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 13,000 tests in last 24 hours

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

A number of 3,743 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 13,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source.

As many as 900,858 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania until Monday. Of these, 808,754 were declared cured.

To date, 6,494,782 RT-PCR tests and 507,035 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 7,902 RT-PCR tests (6,249 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 1,653 on request) and 5,650 rapid antigen tests were performed.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, 589 people retested positive.

