Coronavirus/4,916 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

As many as 4,916 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, the GCS states.

484,550 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. As many as 371,231 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 4,137,893 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 15,701 were carried out in the last 24 hours, 11,455 based on case definition and medical protocol and 4,246 on request.