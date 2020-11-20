Coronavirus/ 9,272 new cases of COVID-19, tests administered in past 24 hours - 36,453

A number of 9,272 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 36,453 tests at the national level, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that did not have a prior positive test, the GCS mentions.

Until Friday, on Romanian territory, there were 403,123 confirmed cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus.

A number of 278,676 persons were declared cured.

According to the GCS, until this time, at the national level, 3,844,732 tests were administered. Of them, 36,453 were conducted in the past 24 hours - 21,299 on the basis of the case definition and 15,154 on demand.