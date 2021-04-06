Coronavirus/ Barna: Goal is to ease the restrictions as of June if possible

USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday that the government aims to ease the restrictions imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in June, depending on the stage of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

"The Prime Minister said the Government is permanently seeking to adjust the measures as much as possible to the pandemic reality. It is a wish, an objective that we all have to relax some of these restrictions in the shortest possible time, if possible in June, depending on the stage of the pandemic and the numbers at ICU, at the hospital and the number of positive tests. (...) The measures are among those that exist at the moment: those related to the hours of operation of the stores, those related to these intervals of restrictions that are currently in operation. We see that we have managed to reach a ceiling area and this is somewhat good news, we hope to stay for a little time at that level and then the numbers to fall," Barna said after the governmental coalition's meeting, agerpres.ro confirms.

He was asked if people vaccinated against COVID could have certain facilities based on the green certificate.

"Romania does not live on an island in the middle of the ocean, we are a European state and we are European citizens and we have rights - to use a well-known advertisement. We will adapt to what is happening in other European countries," the USR PLUS leader replied.

Barna mentioned that there is a distinction between certificates that can be obtained through anti-COVID vaccination, testing or the existence of antibodies to coronavirus. "The discussion is whether we will be able to link through a mobile phone code, a QR code for example, these ways of certifying that you no longer pose a risk between European states or each state will adopt its own mechanisms: that you carry the certificate that they gave it to you for vaccination (...) or some other formula. It is an adaptation to the European context, we will also adapt it so that we can actually ease the burden of proof of every citizen who says: I have to make a trip or something like that," the deputy PM said.