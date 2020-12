The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting are Bucharest with 1,143 and the counties of Iasi - 288, Constanta - 278, Cluj - 264, Timis - 222, according to data transmitted, on Tuesday, by the Strategic Communication Group, according to AGERPRES.

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Valcea - 11, Harghita - 20, Salaj - 23, Calarasi - 26, Gorj - 27, Covasna - 30.