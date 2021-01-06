 
     
Coronavirus/ Bucharest, in the lead with most new cases, most cases countrywide

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 compared to the last report are Bucharest - 944 and the counties of Timis - 385, Iasi - 358, Constanta - 293, Ilfov - 292, Cluj - 229, according to data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Moreover, the most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 104,762, followed by the counties of Cluj - 30,827 and Iasi - 28,168, the GCS informs.

The counties with a large number of cases are Timis - 27,107, Constanta - 27,085, Brasov - 25,873, Ilfov - 25,137 and Prahova - 24,365.

