The Bucharest Municipality registers an infection rate with the novel coronavirus, at 14 days, to 4.1 per 1,000 people, rising by the previous day when the incidence was of 4.02 for 1,000 people, said, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

On top of the list there is Ilfov county, with an incidence of 4.68 to 1,000 people, dropping from the previous day, when it had 4.84.