The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting are Bucharest - 1,127 and the counties of Ilfov - 433, Brasov - 308, Timis - 265, Prahova - 222, Constanta - 217, Iasi - 204, according to data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group, as reported by AGERPRES.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 88,495 and in the counties of Cluj - 26,321 and Iasi - 24,311.