Coronavirus/ Bucharest ranks first in countrywide number of infected people with SARS-CoV-2

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic and to date in Bucharest - 108,058, followed by the counties of Cluj - 31,821 and Iasi - 28,922, according to data transmitted on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Moreover, Timis - 28,238, Constanta - 27,770, Brasov - 26,455, Ilfov - 25,997 and Prahova - 24,704 are the counties with a large number of cases.

To date, 671,284 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. At the same time, 598,610 patients were declared cured. According to the GCS, 3,082 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 15,797 national tests.