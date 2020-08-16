Coronavirus case count: Bucharest City - 8,479, Suceava County - 4,915, Arges County - 4,508

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are Bucharest City - with 8,479 cases, Suceava County - with 4,915, Arges County - with 4,508, Brasov County - with 3,932 cases, and Prahova County - with 3,153, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

The counties with over 2,000 illnesses are Bacau, Dambovita, Galati, Iasi and Vrancea.With 154 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, Bucharest City tops Romania's ranking by the rise in the number of illnesses since the last report, followed by the counties of Prahova (96), Arges (58), Valcea (53), and Brasov (51), the GCS said.