Coronavirus/ Case count of Romanians abroad steady at 6,863, out-of-country death toll 126

covid 19 coronavirus

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained steady at 6,863 since the last report, just as the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities, at 126, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, of the total number of coronavirus-infected Romanian citizens, 1,935 are in Italy, 1,253 - in Spain, 124 - in France, 3,018 - in Germany, 167 - in the United Kingdom, 36 - in Hungary, 28 - in the Netherlands, 2 - in Namibia, 4 - in the USA, 123 - in Austria, 22 - in Belgium, 6 - in Japan, 2 - in Indonesia, 8 - in Switzerland, 3 - in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 93 in Greece, 9 in Cyprus, two in India, two in Ukraine, 8 in UAE and one in each Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, the Republic of the Congo, Qatar, Vatican, Portugal and Egypt.

