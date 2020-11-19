Coronavirus/ Case count of Romanians abroad steady at 6,863, out-of-country death toll 126

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained steady at 6,863 since the last report, just as the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities, at 126, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, of the total number of coronavirus-infected Romanian citizens, 1,935 are in Italy, 1,253 - in Spain, 124 - in France, 3,018 - in Germany, 167 - in the United Kingdom, 36 - in Hungary, 28 - in the Netherlands, 2 - in Namibia, 4 - in the USA, 123 - in Austria, 22 - in Belgium, 6 - in Japan, 2 - in Indonesia, 8 - in Switzerland, 3 - in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 93 in Greece, 9 in Cyprus, two in India, two in Ukraine, 8 in UAE and one in each Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, the Republic of the Congo, Qatar, Vatican, Portugal and Egypt.