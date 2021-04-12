Coronavirus/ GCS: 12 counties - in red zone; Bucharest - 6.13 cases in 1,000 people

A number of 12 counties in the country are in the red zone, registering an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of over 3 cases per thousand inhabitants, and Ilfov County remains with the highest rate incidence - 7.34, according to data provided on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In Bucharest, the infection rate is declining - 6.13 cases per thousand inhabitants, compared to 6.35 the day before, agerpres.ro confirms.

In the red zone there are also the counties Cluj - 6.16, Brasov - 4.39, Timisoara - 4.20, Hunedoara - 4.08, Constanta - 3.86, Alba - 3.74, Arad - 3.71, Bihor - 3.27, Sibiu - 3.27, Galati - 3.15.

In the last 24 hours, 2,323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.