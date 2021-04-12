 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ GCS: 12 counties - in red zone; Bucharest - 6.13 cases in 1,000 people

Anadolu Agency
olanda coronavirus targa medici

A number of 12 counties in the country are in the red zone, registering an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of over 3 cases per thousand inhabitants, and Ilfov County remains with the highest rate incidence - 7.34, according to data provided on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In Bucharest, the infection rate is declining - 6.13 cases per thousand inhabitants, compared to 6.35 the day before, agerpres.ro confirms.

In the red zone there are also the counties Cluj - 6.16, Brasov - 4.39, Timisoara - 4.20, Hunedoara - 4.08, Constanta - 3.86, Alba - 3.74, Arad - 3.71, Bihor - 3.27, Sibiu - 3.27, Galati - 3.15.

In the last 24 hours, 2,323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.