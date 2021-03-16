Coronavirus/GCS: 1,226 patients in ICUs, 11,096 persons hospitalized

A number of 11,096 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of which 1,226 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 54,612 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 14,757 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 52,495 people are in quarantine at home, and 85 in institutionalized quarantine, according to the GCS.

In the past 24 hours, 5,659 calls were recorded to the unique emergency number 112 and 953 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.