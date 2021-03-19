 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: 1,313 patients in ICU, 11,632 persons hospitalized

A number of 11,632 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,313 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 59,636 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 15,240 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 55,064 people are in quarantine at home, and 91 in institutionalized quarantine, according to the GCS.

In the past 24 hours, 4,766 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112 and 586 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

