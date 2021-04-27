 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: 1,336 patients in intensive care 9,851 persons hospitalized

A number of 9,851 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, of which 1,336 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

In total, 32,687 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,004 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS informed.

Also, 43,524 people are in quarantine at home and 105 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 2,456 calls were recorded to the unique emergency number 112 and 1,443 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

 

