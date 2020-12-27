Coronavirus/GCS: 4,070 fines enforced in last 24 hours

Police and gendarmes have enforced, in the last 24 hours, 4,070 sanctions for minor offenses, amounting to a total of 835,890 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

According to GCS, the competent structures of the Police have drawn up 6 criminal files for the failure to fight diseases, a deed provided and punished by art. 352 Criminal Code, in which 14 persons are investigated.

In the last 24 hours, 2,182 calls were registered to the emergency number 112.The Ministry of Interior has operated, starting with July 4, a toll-free line (0800.800.165) for which violations of the sanitary protection norms can be notified. The calls are taken over by a dispatcher, in an integrated system, and distributed to the territorial structures for the verification of the notified aspects.At the same time, GCS transmits that only the information verified by official sources must be taken into account and to call for recommendations and other information on the toll-free line - 0800.800.358. The line is not an emergency number, but a telephone line strictly assigned for informing citizens, valid for national calls, from Monday to Friday, between 8.00 and 20.00.

AGERPRES