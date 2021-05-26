Coronavirus/GCS: 493 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 3,079

A number of 3,079 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 493 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

In total, 8,124 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 3,445 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 34,834 people are in quarantine at home and 66 in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 651 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 738 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened especially for informing citizens.