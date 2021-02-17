Coronavirus/GCS: 5,166 fines amounting to 1,193,720 lei in last 24 hours

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 5,166 sanctions for minor offenses, amounting to a total of 1,193,720 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures for prevention and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

In the last 24 hours, 2,369 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 677 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

Also, through the competent structures of the Police, eight criminal files were drawn up on Tuesday for the failure to fight the diseases, a deed provided and punished by art. 352 Penal Code.