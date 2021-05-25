 
     
Coronavirus/ GCS: 545 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 3,332

vestidinrusia.ro
vaccin covid medic

A number of 3,332 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 545 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

In total, 8,444 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 3,695 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 35,896 people are in quarantine at home and 66 in institutionalized quarantine, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 808 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 873 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

