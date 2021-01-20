 
     
Coronavirus/ GCS: Bucharest out of red zone with under 3 cases in 1,000 people

The city of Bucharest is out of the red zone in terms of the infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after registering 2.96 cases in 1,000 inhabitants on Wednesday, decreasing compared to the previous day, when it had 3.22 cases in 1,000 inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

Remained in the red zone are the counties of Timis, with 4.07 cases in 1,000 inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 4.34 cases in 1,000 inhabitants, Ilfov, with 3.48 cases in 1,000 inhabitants, decreasing significantly compared to the previous day (3.72), and Cluj - 3.49, decreasing compared to the previous day (3.66).

Instead, 21 counties are in the green zone (19 the day before), with the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Olt - 0.57, Buzau - 0.68, Harghita - 0.69, Vrancea - 0.71 and Gorj - 0.9.

