Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest reaches 7.04 per thousand infection rate; Constanta, Ilfov counties come next

The cumulative infection rate at 14 days with the novel coronavirus reached 7.04 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, followed by Constanta county, with an incidence of 6.88 per thousand, and Ilfov, with 6.77, according to AGERPRES.

According to the latest report of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), a high incidence of cases per thousand inhabitants is still recorded in the counties of Cluj - 5.23, Brasov - 4.76, Arges - 4.02, Sibiu - 3.98, Timis - 3.93, Arad - 3.63 and Braila - 3.53.

The counties with a low incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection per thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks are Harghita - 1.01, Gorj - 1.05 and Olt - 1.25.

A total of 1,252 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting.