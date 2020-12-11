 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest reaches 7.04 per thousand infection rate; Constanta, Ilfov counties come next

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

The cumulative infection rate at 14 days with the novel coronavirus reached 7.04 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, followed by Constanta county, with an incidence of 6.88 per thousand, and Ilfov, with 6.77, according to AGERPRES.

According to the latest report of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), a high incidence of cases per thousand inhabitants is still recorded in the counties of Cluj - 5.23, Brasov - 4.76, Arges - 4.02, Sibiu - 3.98, Timis - 3.93, Arad - 3.63 and Braila - 3.53.

The counties with a low incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection per thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks are Harghita - 1.01, Gorj - 1.05 and Olt - 1.25.

A total of 1,252 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.