Coronavirus/GCS: Capital City reaches 3.12 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitans

Bucharest remains in the red zone, with 3.12 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence rate was 3.25, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

Ilfov and Cluj counties are also in the red scenario, with an incidence of 3.01.

A number of 18 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence rates between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being recorded in Arad - 2.29, Bihor - 2.28, Alba - 2.26, Timis - 2, 21.Also, 21 counties are in the green area (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being recorded in Suceava - 0.46, Gorj - 0.49 , Maramures - 0.55.According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 308 and Cluj - 134, Mures - 131, Timis - 100 counties.The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Gorj - 8, Suceava - 14, Tulcea - 15, Satu Mare - 17, Vaslui - 17, Salaj - 18 and Botosani - 18.In the last 24 hours, 2,240 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported.