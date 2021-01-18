Coronavirus/GCS: Capital City, three counties still in the red zone

Ilfov County recorded a rate of infection with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, of 4.16 cases per thousand inhabitants, slightly lower than the previous day, when incidence was 4.38 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

In the red zone there are also Timis County, with 4.44 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day (4.52), Cluj County - 3.73, decreasing compared to the previous day (3.86), Bucharest, with an infection rate of 3.55 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from Sunday (3.62).

Instead, 15 counties are in the green zone, the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being recorded in Olt - 0.63, Harghita - 0.71, Vrancea - 0.76, Buzau - 0.84 Gori Gorj 0.9.