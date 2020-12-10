 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: Infection rate drops below 7 per thousand inhabitans in Constanta, Bucharest - 6.76

The infection rate with the novel coronavirus has decreased, in the past 24 hours, to 6.99 per thousand inhabitants in the Constanta County, which still remains the county with the highest number of infections, followed by Ilfov County, with a incidence of 6.94, according to AGERPRES.

According to the latest report of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the infection rate, now at 6.99, is declining in the Constanta County, which still is, however, county with the highest number of infections, followed by the Ilfov County, with 6.94, and by Bucharest, which sees a slight decrease from 6.77 to 6.76 per thousand.

Incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants is still recorded only in the Cluj County - 5.3 per thousand inhabitants.

The counties with low incidence of infection cases per thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks are Harghita - 1.04; Gorj - 1.15 and Olt - 1.22.

