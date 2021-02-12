 
     
Coronavirus/ GCS: Timis and Maramures counties, in red zone

The counties of Timis and Maramures remain in the red zone, with 3.62, namely 3.06 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

Timis is on a slight upward trend from Thursday (3.56), and Maramures is in a slight decrease from the previous day (3.12).

Furthermore, Bucharest remains in the yellow zone regarding the infection rate with the new coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, with 1.95, after registering 1.92 cases per thousand inhabitants, on Thursday.

Another 8 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3) and 31 counties in the green zone (under 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lower infection rate with SARS-CoV-2 being registered in Vrancea - 0.31, Tulcea - 0.55, Buzau - 0.55, Harghita - 0.56, Arges - 0.59 and Mehedinti - 0.76.

