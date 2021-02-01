Coronavirus/GCS: Timis County continues to be in red zone

Timis County remains in the red zone by registering on Monday an incidence of 3.18 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when it had 3.2 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, according to AGERPRES.

The city of Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after registering on Monday 2.02 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day, when there were 1.97 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

Another 10 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3) and 30 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Vrancea - 0.47, Buzau - 0.5, Olt - 0.5, Harghita - 0.57.