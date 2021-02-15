 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/GCS: Timis County still in the red zone; Bucharest - 2.05 infection rate

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

Timis County remains in the red zone, with 3.71 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day (3.69), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

The Maramures County, which left the red zone on Saturday, has an incidence of 2.99 cases per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day (2.97).

Also, Bucharest stays in the yellow zone in terms of the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus cumulated at 14 days, with 2.05, compared to Sunday, when it had 2.06 cases per thousand inhabitants.

Another 7 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3) and 32 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Vrancea - 0.36; Buzau - 0.54; Braila - 0.57; Tulcea - 0.55; Arges - 0.57; Covasna - 0.57; Harghita - 0.58.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.