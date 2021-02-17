Coronavirus/GCS: Timis, Maramures counties stay in the red zone; Bucharest - 2.09pct infection rate

Timis County stays in the red zone, with 3.84 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day (3.76), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The Maramures County also stays in the red zone with an incidence of 3.02 cases per thousand inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous day (3.01).

Also, the city of Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus cumulated at 14 days, with 2.09, the same as on Tuesday.

Another 5 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.66 and 2.43) and 34 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection having been recorded in Vrancea - 0.4; Tulcea - 0.54; Arges - 0.56; Buzau - 0.57; Braila - 0.57; Harghita - 0.56; Covasna - 0.6.