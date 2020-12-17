Coronavirus/ Infection rate in Bucharest below 7 per thousand inhabitants, counties of Ilfov Constanta follow

The rate of infection with the novel coronavirus in Bucharest, accumulated at 14 days, is 6.64 per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous day, when there were 7.01 per thousand inhabitants, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

Bucharest is seconded by the counties of Ilfov - 6.45 and Constanta - 5.95.

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting are Bucharest - 903 and the counties of Ilfov - 340, Constanta - 305 and Iasi - 300, according to GCS.

As many as 1,035 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following the retesting.