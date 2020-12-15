Coronavirus/ INSP weekly report: 33.2% of deaths in Bucharest and Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu, Arad counties

One-third of all deaths in people infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in the week of December 7-13 in Bucharest and the counties of Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu and Arad, the National Institute of Pubic Health (INSP) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the weekly report, 33.2% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest and Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu and Arad counties.

During the same period, 40% of all cases were registered in Bucharest, and the counties of Constanta, Ilfov, Cluj and Iasi.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, one in 62 of the total number of cases has been registered in medical staff.

According to the INSP, 84.1% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 59.4% of deaths were in men.

The report shows that 95.1% of deceased people had at least one associated comorbidity.