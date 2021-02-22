 
     
Coronavirus latest/Bucharest, most new cases, 455

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest, with 455, followed by the counties of Timis - 177, Cluj - 138, Dolj - 101, Ilfov - 96, according to data submitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Western Timis County is maintained in the red area, with 4.03 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, increasing from the previous day. Northern Maramures County remains at the limit in the yellow scenario, with an incidence of 2.94 cases per thousand inhabitants.

Bucharest is located in the yellow zone in terms of infection rate with the novel coronavirus accumulated at 14 days, with 2.36 cases per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to Sunday.

