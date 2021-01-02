Coronavirus latest/ Case count of Romanians abroad unchanged at 7,063, out-of-country death toll steady at 130

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained unchanged at 7,063 since the last reporting, as did the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remain steady at 130, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Saturday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, of the 7,063 coronavirus-infected Romanian citizens, 1,939 are in Italy, 1,290 - in Spain, 173 - in the United Kingdom, 125 - in France, 3,085 - in Germany, 93 - in Greece, 49 - in Denmark, 36 - in Hungary, 28 - in the Netherlands, 2 - in Namibia, 4 - in the USA, 7 - in Sweden, 131 - in Austria, 22 - in Belgium, 6 - in Japan, 2 - in Indonesia, 11 - in Switzerland, 3 - in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 2 - in Bulgaria, 10 in Cyprus, 2 - in India, 2 - in Ukraine, 8 - in the UAE, 12 - in the Republic of Moldova, 3 - in Montenegro, and one in each Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Kazakhstan, the Republic of the Congo, Qatar, the Vatican, Portugal, Egypt, Pakistan, and the Russian Federation.

The coronavirus death toll of out-of-country Romanians since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is 130: 33 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, 3 in Sweden, and one in each Switzerland, the USA, Brazil, the Republic of Congo and Greece.