Coronavirus latest/Ilfov County, Bucharest stay in red zone, despite dip in incidence rate

Ilfov County has a 14-day cumulative COVID infection rate of 8.97 per thousand population, down from 9.17 the previous day, shows data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In Bucharest the infection incidence rate is 6.83 per thousand population, slightly less compared to the previous day (6.85).

The other counties in the red high-risk infection zone are Cluj - 6.37, Timis - 5.14, Brasov - 4.98, Hunedoara - 4.57, Constanta - 4.27, Alba - 3.80, Arad - 3.65, Sibiu - 3.45, Galati - 3.31, Giurgiu - 3.23, Bihor - 3.12, Valcea - 3.11.

According to GCS, Bucharest registers the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 compared to the last report - 1,063, followed by the counties of Cluj - 218, Ilfov - 195, Constanta - 184, and Brasov - 179.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 3,611 on Monday.