Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,322 for 21,528 tests performed in past 24 hours

As many as 4,322 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following 21,528 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of today there were 632,263 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania.

A total of 560,793 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 4,797,449 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 21,528 were performed in the last 24 hours, 15,313 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,216 on request.