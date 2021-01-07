Coronavirus latest: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 4,951, to 658,958, death toll hits 16,410

Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 4,951 in the last 24 hours following 31,393 national tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Wednesday, 658,958 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 591,596 people were declared cured.

At the national level, 4,934,119 tests have been processed to date. Of these, 31,393 were performed in the last 24 hours, 20,599 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,794 upon request.

A number of 8,846 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,106 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed.

In Romania, 26,961 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 8,620 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 40,651 people are in quarantine at home, and 65 in institutionalized quarantine.

A total of 681 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

"Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 681 people were reconfirmed positive," GCS said.

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rose by 111 in the last 24 hours, reaching 16,410, the GCS announced.

Of these, one death was recorded in the 20-29 years age category, four deaths in the 40-49 years age category, nine deaths in the 50-59 years age range, 26 deaths in the 60-69 years age category, 41 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 30 deaths in the category over 80 years.

The GCS shows that all deaths were in patients with underlying medical conditions.

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 4,948 fines amounting to 886,420 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus increases to 7,144, while the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remains unchanged at 132.