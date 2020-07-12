Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises to 32,535

Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 1,154 since our last report, with 698 cases reported on Saturday and 456 on Sunday; the total case count was 32,535 as of Sunday at noon, said the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

As many as 243 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care.Of the people confirmed positive, 23,387 were discharged, of whom 21,545 patients were cured, 1,485 symptomless patients were discharged 10 days after detection and 532 were discharged on request.To date, 847,586 tests have been processed nationwide, GCS said.