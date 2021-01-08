 
     
Coronavirus/ More contagious UK strain confirmed in Romania

The new highly transmissible coronavirus strain that has initially been detected in the UK has been confirmed in Romania in a 27-year-old woman, the Ministry of Health informs on Friday.

According to the source, the patient is in a "very good" clinical condition, is in isolation at home, supervised by the family doctor, according to the methodology in force.

"One of the SARS-CoV-2 strains sequenced between 5 and 8 January 2021 at the 'Matei Bals' National Institute for Infectious Diseases matches the high transmissibility variant B.1.1.7 described in the United Kingdom. In the next period surveillance by molecular epidemiology of suspicious cases will continue. (...) Given the greater contagiousness of this strain, in parallel with the National Vaccination Campaign, the protective measures remain equally important: the correct wearing of the protective mask, the avoidance of congestion, social distancing and the hygiene of the hands," the Ministry of Health says.

