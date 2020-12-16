Coronavirus/ Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus increases to 7,031

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 7,031, by 31 more than the last report, and the number of deaths remained at 127, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 127 Romanian citizens abroad have died infected with the novel coronavirus: 32 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Brazil, Republic of Congo and Greece.