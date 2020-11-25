Cotroceni Palace - to be lit in orange for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

The Cotroceni Palace will be lit in orange on Wednesday evening to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, according to AGERPRES.

The Presidential Administration is thus joining the emblematic institutions around the world that will be lit in orange during this period, in order to raise awareness and inform the general public about the phenomenon of violence against women and the urgency of reducing this scourge.

From November 25 to December 10, 2020, the campaign "We are building an orange world! Stop violence against women!" will take place by lighting, as a sign of solidarity, the Cotroceni Palace, in orange, starting with 6.00 pm.

According to the Presidential Administration, in Romania, domestic violence is a real and serious problem, stating that in 2019, according to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, almost 26,000 cases of domestic violence were reported, 77 pct of the victims being women.

The Presidential Administration emphasizes the importance of reporting and treating with seriousness and responsibility every case of domestic violence reported.

"Shortening the response and intervention times of the competent public authorities can mean the difference between life and death. It is the responsibility of each of us to help stop this phenomenon and increase women's safety in their own homes, but also outside them," the source said.

In Romania, the campaign "We are building an orange world! We are stopping violence against women!" is organized by the Soroptimist International Union of Romania (USIR), being part of the annual world campaign of the United Nations "Orange the world to stop violence against women."