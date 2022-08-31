Cotroceni Presidential Palace to light up in national flag colours on Romanian Language Day

The Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be lit up on Wednesday evening starting at 20:30 in the national flag colours to mark the Romanian Language Day, the Presidential Administration informs.

"The Romanian language is the key of our national identity and the home of a rich literature. Over centuries, it defined our culture, inspired and spiritually enriched entire generations. At the same time, the Romanian language has been and continues to be a true social bond. It has brought us together and kept us united in the most difficult moments of our history. The language we speak connects us to one another and all of us to the place where we were born or have roots - Romania. It is part of our identity, and we have the duty to protect and cultivate it," President Klaus Iohannis said, told Agepres.

The Romanian Language Day is marked each year on August 31, as established under Law 53/2013.