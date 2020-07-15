Court green lights doubling child allowances

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law repealing Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 2/2020, which postponed until August 1 doubling child allowances, is constitutional.

It is a law that cleared Parliament to repeal OUG 2/2020 adopted at the beginning of the year by the government, a piece of legislation that postpones from February 1 to August 1 the entry into force of a doubling of child allowances.

According to a CCR press statement, the constitutional judges unanimously ruled unfounded the unconstitutionality objection filed by the government and found that the law repealing OUG 2/2020 extending the entry into force of Article I(1) in Law 14/2020 regarding the approval of OUG 9/2019 amending and supplementing Law 61/1993 regarding the state child allowances, and modifying Article 58 (1) in Law 448/2006 on the protection and promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities is constitutional in relation to the criticisms made.

By this ruling, the Constitutional Court practically approves the state child allowances being doubled, as provided by Article I (1) of Law 14/2020. There, the allowance for children aged between 2 and 18 increases to 300 lei.

On June 3, the Chamber of Deputies defeated in a law OUG 2/2020 that extended the deadline for the doubling of the child allowances to August 1, 2020.