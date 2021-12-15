 
     
COVID-19 briefing: 829 new cases; 88 deaths, including 17 prior to reference period, in 24hrs

Sky News
Omicron Covid

A total of 829 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours as well as 88 deaths, out of which 17 prior to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

"According to data available at the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) as of December 15, 10:00hrs, EET, within the past 24 hours, 829 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people were recorded. Also, 88 deaths were reported, of which 17 prior to the reporting period," states GCS

