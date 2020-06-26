COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad rises to 4,793; death toll constant at 115

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday that 4,793 Romanians abroad had been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad due to COVID-19 remained constant at 115.

Of the 4,793 Romanian citizens who have been confirmed as infected, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 107 in France, 2,075 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 6 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India , Bulgaria, and Sweden.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 7 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the US, and one in Brazil.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 72 were declared cured: 50 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, according to GCS.