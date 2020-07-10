COVID-19 count breakdown: 4,141 in Suceava County; 3,659 in Bucharest; over 1,000 in six more counties

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been reported so far in Suceava County - 4,141, in Bucharest - 3,659, while in six other counties the count exceeds 1,000.
According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, Romania's COVID-19 count case reached 31,381.
The number of confirmed cases by counties according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:
* Alba - 487
* Arad - 712
* Arges- 1,194
* Bacau - 717
* Bihor - 705
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 613
* Botosani - 1,070
* Brasov - 1,905
* Braila - 275
* Buzau - 750
* Caras-Severin - 124
* Calarasi - 198
* Cluj - 734
* Constanta - 528
* Covasna - 323
* Dambovita - 857
* Dolj - 351
* Galati - 1,169
* Giurgiu - 281
* Gorj - 367
* Harghita - 367
* Hunedoara - 693
* Ialomita - 514
* Iasi - 1,055
* Ilfov - 868
* Maramures - 228
* Mehedinti - 249
* Mures - 804
* Neamt - 995
* Olt - 339
* Prahova - 710
* Satu Mare - 82
* Salaj - 121
* Sibiu - 689
* Suceava - 4,141
* Teleorman - 175
* Timis - 569
* Tulcea - 198
* Vaslui - 221
* Valcea - 99
* Vrancea - 1,198
* The city of Bucharest - 3,659.