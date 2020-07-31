 
     
COVID-19 count case of Romanians abroad reaches 5,486, out-of-country death toll steady at 123

Inquam Photos / George Calin
covid coronavirus parlament

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus is 5,486, while the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remained steady since the last report at 123, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday.

According to the cited source, of the 5,486 coronavirus-infected Romanian citizens, 1,891 are in Italy, 561 - in Spain, 124 - in France, 2,558 - in Germany, 157 - in the United Kingdom, 28 - in the Netherlands, 2 - in Namibia, 4 - in the USA, 111 - in Austria, 3 - in Belgium, 6 - in Japan, 2 - in Indonesia, 2 - in Switzerland, 2 - in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 16 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one in each Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the UAE, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden and the Republic of Congo.

The death toll of out-of-country Romanians since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is 123: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one in each Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Brazil and the Republic of Congo.

As many as 189 Romanians who tested positive for coronavirus have been meanwhile declared cured as follows: 159 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

